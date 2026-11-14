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🐱 Winter Haven Cats Hoping to Be Your New Best Friend
Winter Haven has several sweet shelter cats looking for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Polk County Animal Control and could be your next family member.
A (black kitten, female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Solid black
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
A tiny black baby girl who’s just starting life and needs a safe place to grow up. Kittens this young do best with patient families who can give them time and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet this black baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (white young male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
A handsome mostly white young boy, past the tiniest kitten stage but still very youthful and fun.
👉 Meet this white young male and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CREAMSICLE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red tabby
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
CREAMSICLE is a lovely orange tabby girl, a color you don’t see in females as often. She’s still young and ready to bond with her new people.
👉 Meet CREAMSICLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (calico young female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute calico
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
A pretty calico young lady with a patchwork coat. Calicos are known for their striking colors and big presence.
👉 Meet this calico young female and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (brown tabby young female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
A classic brown tabby girl with that familiar striped look so many cat lovers adore.
👉 Meet this brown tabby young female and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (tuxedo young female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
This young tuxedo girl looks like she’s dressed up for a fancy party every day with her black-and-white coat.
👉 Meet this tuxedo young female and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (orange tabby baby male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red tabby
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
A tiny orange tabby boy, still a baby and ready to grow up in a loving home instead of a shelter.
👉 Meet this orange tabby baby male and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (calico baby female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute calico
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
A baby calico girl with a colorful coat, just starting out in life and needing a gentle, caring family.
👉 Meet this calico baby female and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (tuxedo baby male, mediumhair)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
A fluffy tuxedo baby boy with medium-length fur, likely to grow into a very handsome cat.
👉 Meet this tuxedo baby male and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (black baby male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Solid black
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
A little black baby boy who needs a safe lap and a cozy home to call his own.
👉 Meet this black baby male and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Winter Haven, FL, please consider visiting Polk County Animal Control or calling (863) 577-1762 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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