Winter Haven has several sweet shelter cats looking for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Polk County Animal Control and could be your next family member.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Solid black

Solid Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

A tiny black baby girl who’s just starting life and needs a safe place to grow up. Kittens this young do best with patient families who can give them time and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet this black baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Mostly white

Mostly Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

A handsome mostly white young boy, past the tiniest kitten stage but still very youthful and fun.

👉 Meet this white young male and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red tabby

Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

CREAMSICLE is a lovely orange tabby girl, a color you don’t see in females as often. She’s still young and ready to bond with her new people.

👉 Meet CREAMSICLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Calico / Dilute calico

Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

A pretty calico young lady with a patchwork coat. Calicos are known for their striking colors and big presence.

👉 Meet this calico young female and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

A classic brown tabby girl with that familiar striped look so many cat lovers adore.

👉 Meet this brown tabby young female and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / Tuxedo

Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

This young tuxedo girl looks like she’s dressed up for a fancy party every day with her black-and-white coat.

👉 Meet this tuxedo young female and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red tabby

Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

A tiny orange tabby boy, still a baby and ready to grow up in a loving home instead of a shelter.

👉 Meet this orange tabby baby male and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Calico / Dilute calico

Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

A baby calico girl with a colorful coat, just starting out in life and needing a gentle, caring family.

👉 Meet this calico baby female and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / Tuxedo

Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

A fluffy tuxedo baby boy with medium-length fur, likely to grow into a very handsome cat.

👉 Meet this tuxedo baby male and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Solid black

Solid Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

A little black baby boy who needs a safe lap and a cozy home to call his own.

👉 Meet this black baby male and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Winter Haven, FL, please consider visiting Polk County Animal Control or calling (863) 577-1762 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.