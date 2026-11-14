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🍽️ Winter Garden Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings
Winter Garden’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady hiring across kitchens and quick-service spots. If you like fast-paced shifts and friendly guests, these roles are worth a look.
Kitchen Staff / Line Cook – Home State Brewing Co.
- Employer: Home State Brewing Co.
- Location: Winter Garden, FL (in person)
- Type: Part-time to near full-time (20–36 hours/week)
- Pay: From $17.00/hour
Work in a busy brewery kitchen, cooking and plating dishes with fresh ingredients and bold flavors. Great fit if you’ve got line cook experience, can handle a fast pace, and want flexible schedules plus an employee discount.
Store Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Winter Garden, FL (may work within 50-mile radius)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Generous compensation with bonus opportunities; medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays, free meals while working, and more (see Panda benefits link in posting)
Lead a single Panda Express location, running daily operations, managing the team, and driving results. Includes 12+ weeks of paid leadership training and a clear path to General Manager for people who want long-term growth.
Assistant Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Winter Garden, FL (may work within 50-mile radius)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Generous compensation with bonus opportunities; medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays, free meals while working, and more (see Panda benefits link in posting)
Support the Store Manager with hiring, training, and daily operations while keeping guest service strong. Comes with 3+ weeks of paid leadership training and room to move up into higher management roles.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application this week while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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