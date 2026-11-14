Winter Garden neighbors are sharing some fun freebies and local sales this week. Here are a few worth checking out if you like treasure hunting around town.

Type: Community yard sale (many homes participating)

Details: The Vista Del Lago neighborhood is holding a community yard sale on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. along 192W. One highlighted spot is a sale at 14249 Nieves Circle with “lots of goodies and clothes.” With many homes joining in, you can expect a wide mix of household items, clothing, and more.

Location: Vista del Lago, Winter Garden, FL (look for signs off 192W; featured sale at 14249 Nieves Circle)

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Large assortment of K'NEX pieces

Details: A neighbor is offering a large assortment of K'NEX pieces for creative building projects. Great for kids who like STEM toys, or adults who enjoy building sets and models. The post notes a large mix of pieces, so you’ll likely get a variety of parts for many different builds.

Condition: Not specified, but described as a large assortment of usable pieces

Location: Summerlake, Winter Garden, FL (exact pickup details shared by poster)

Source: Nextdoor – Toys & Games (For Sale & Free)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Type: Huge two-day estate sale

Dates & Time: Friday & Saturday | 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Details: This large estate sale in Watermark features a wide range of items, including:

Jewelry & crystals

Antiques & collectibles

Furniture & household goods

Pictures, artwork & home décor

Vintage & old books

Stamps & other collectibles

Clothing & accessories

Hand tools & equipment

Computer equipment & audio equipment

Unique finds and more

If you enjoy browsing for special pieces or stocking up on home items, this sale offers something for everyone.

Location: Watermark, Winter Garden, FL (exact address provided by the poster on Nextdoor)

Source: Nextdoor – Home Décor & Accessories (For Sale & Free)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items and local sales in Winter Garden tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.