Winter Garden’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. If you like working outside, solving problems, and seeing what you built at the end of the day, these are worth a look.

Employer: 84 Lumber

84 Lumber Location: Winter Garden, FL

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Install and service windows on construction sites, from screens and sashes to glass replacement and cleanup. This role is with a large, growing building-materials company that promotes from within and offers bonuses, PTO, insurance, 401(k) with match, and discounts on materials.

Employer: Orange County Public Schools

Location: Winter Garden, FL (school district sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Follows district salary schedule (not listed in posting)

Do skilled commercial/industrial plumbing for schools—fixtures, water and wastewater lines, lift stations, and new construction. This is a steady district job with regular hours, heavy hands-on work, and a lot of independence once you know the systems.

Employer: Hodgskin Outdoor Living, Inc.

Location: Winter Garden, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour, about 40–50 hours/week

Build docks, boat houses, seawalls, and lift systems on the water—framing, decking, pilings, concrete, and more. Great if you like physical outdoor work, can swim, and want room to grow into running your own crew; comes with health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local crews often train the right person who shows up and works hard.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.