Winter Garden has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like staying active and working with their hands. Here are a few solid options in building and grounds work you can jump on this week.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Winter Garden, FL (mobile, client locations)

(mobile, client locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll travel to customers and handle full interior and exterior detailing—washing, waxing, polishing, and more. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can work on your own, and already have your own detailing equipment and reliable transportation.

Employer: Orange County Public Schools

Location: Winter Garden, FL (district school sites/locations)

(district school sites/locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: Follows district salary schedule (not listed in posting)

Hands-on maintenance role doing repairs and upkeep on school buildings—drywall, concrete, doors, ceilings, playground checks, basic A/C maintenance, and more. You’ll use a mix of trades skills, so it’s ideal if you have 3+ years of building maintenance experience and a high school diploma or GED.

Employer: Professional Artwork Corp

Location: Winter Garden, FL

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (about 15 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00/hour

Afternoon cleaning role in commercial spaces—dusting, floors, carpets, shared areas, plus cleaning laser machines when needed. Good side job if you want steady weekday hours and have some janitorial or housekeeping experience.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like this tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.