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🛒 Winter Garden Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Winter Garden retail is busy right now—stores are hiring for both front-of-house style roles and backroom leaders. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with solid pay and some nice discounts.
Retail Parts Pro – Store 9599
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Professional-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and small services like battery and wiper installs. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of auto parts experience, strong product knowledge, and want key-holder responsibility and steady hours.
Sales Associate (Seasonal)
- Employer: J.Crew Factory
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $15.00 – $15.52/hour
Help shoppers find outfits and accessories while repping a well-known fashion brand. Perks include up to 60% off J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell, plus bonus programs and a 401(k) with company match (eligibility varies by role).
Stocking Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #110
- Location: 16313 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18 – $33/hour plus potential premium pay and performance incentives
Lead the stocking team, unload trucks, and keep inventory moving in the backroom. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays for approved education programs.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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