🚧 Weekday sewer rehab closures in Foxcroft

The City of Winston-Salem is doing sewer rehabilitation work that will close select streets in the Foxcroft neighborhood on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you live in or drive through Foxcroft, plan for:

Daytime street closures on certain blocks

Possible detours or delays getting in and out of the neighborhood

Try to avoid parking on the affected streets during 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and give yourself extra time if you usually cut through Foxcroft during the day.