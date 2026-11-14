undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Winston-Salem
🚧 Weekday sewer rehab street closures in Foxcroft
13 days ago
🚧 Weekday sewer rehab closures in Foxcroft
The City of Winston-Salem is doing sewer rehabilitation work that will close select streets in the Foxcroft neighborhood on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you live in or drive through Foxcroft, plan for:
- Daytime street closures on certain blocks
- Possible detours or delays getting in and out of the neighborhood
Try to avoid parking on the affected streets during 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and give yourself extra time if you usually cut through Foxcroft during the day.
More Info: Alert Center • Winston-Salem, NC • CivicEngage
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.