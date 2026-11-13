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Winston-Salem
Wake Forest volunteers prepare 500 Thanksgiving meals
10 days ago
For the 20th year of TurkeyPalooza, Wake Forest’s Campus Kitchen volunteers are making more than 500 Thanksgiving meals from scratch for neighbors in Winston-Salem. The food uses local items, including garlic grown in the Campus Garden. Read more: https://t.co/QIPqobJ3Og
This content is adapted from materials provided by WakeForest
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