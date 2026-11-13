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Winston-Salem
📅 South Fork book club: “First Lie Wins” on Nov 30
10 days ago
📅 Book club night at South Fork Community Center
Love to read and chat about books? There’s a Book Club meeting on Monday, November 30, 2026 at 6:00 PM at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.
This month’s book is “First Lie Wins” by Ashley Elston.
Come for discussion, connection, and shared stories with other local readers. Just show up at the community center at 6 PM with the book fresh in your mind.
More Info: Calendar • Book Club
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