📅 Book club night at South Fork Community Center

Love to read and chat about books? There’s a Book Club meeting on Monday, November 30, 2026 at 6:00 PM at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.

This month’s book is “First Lie Wins” by Ashley Elston.

Come for discussion, connection, and shared stories with other local readers. Just show up at the community center at 6 PM with the book fresh in your mind.