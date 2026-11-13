📅 Holiday wreath workshop at Sedge Garden

Get into the spirit with a fun Holiday Wreath Workshop on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

The class will be held at Sedge Garden Community Center, 401 Robbins Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.

It’s an evening of crafting, creativity, and holiday cheer. Registration is required, and the activity costs $10 per person.

If you’re looking for a simple, hands-on way to decorate your home or enjoy a creative night out, this is a nice option to put on your calendar.