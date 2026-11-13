undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Winston-Salem
📅 $10 Holiday Wreath Workshop on Nov. 18 in Winston-Salem
10 days ago
📅 Holiday wreath workshop at Sedge Garden
Get into the spirit with a fun Holiday Wreath Workshop on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM.
The class will be held at Sedge Garden Community Center, 401 Robbins Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
It’s an evening of crafting, creativity, and holiday cheer. Registration is required, and the activity costs $10 per person.
If you’re looking for a simple, hands-on way to decorate your home or enjoy a creative night out, this is a nice option to put on your calendar.
More Info: Calendar • Holiday Wreath Workshop
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.