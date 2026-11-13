Residents can support First In Families of North Carolina this Giving Tuesday by making an online donation to help families across the state. Give directly through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=yVNtuvS0sik1yWY62rMtw4dfx-VGL0sWDTe7sHU950zo7SD8qHrhjWF_iXavfj-vtXjKidJhwG34x3vG

This content is adapted from materials provided by Triad First In Families