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🛒 Winslow Township Area Retail: Multiple Leadership Roles Hiring
Retail around Winslow Township, NJ is busy right now, especially in Sicklerville. If you’ve got customer service or store leadership experience, there are a couple of solid management-track roles open nearby.
Team Leader
- Employer: Tractor Supply Company
- Location: Sicklerville, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a small team, coach newer staff, and keep key sales areas (endcaps, clothing, Power Panels) looking sharp. This is a hands-on role where you’ll help customers, run the register, work outdoors at times, and support online order pickup.
Note: This same Team Leader job also appears on Indeed; it’s the same position, so apply through whichever site you prefer.
Operations Assistant Store Manager (ASM)
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Sicklerville, NJ
- Type: Full-time, salaried (about 48 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $62,000 – $104,000 annually
Oversee store operations, staffing, and safety while keeping the store clean, stocked, and ready for sales spikes. This role is great if you have a few years of retail leadership, want bonus potential and strong benefits, and like the idea of sometimes running the whole store.
If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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