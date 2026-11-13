⚠️ Winslow Planning Board approves extensions for subdivision projects The Winslow Township Planning Board has officially recorded ("memorialized") several resolution approvals from its November 12, 2026 Regular Meeting: PR2026-037 : A six‑month extension of a minor subdivision approval for property at 895 S. Mays Landing Road (Block 8901, Lot 12) for Taron Leidy .

: A of a for property at (Block 8901, Lot 12) for . PR2026-038 : A six‑month extension of a minor subdivision approval for property at 710 South White Horse Pike (Block 7607, Lot 5) for Alex and Minoo Mirzaei .

: A of a for property at (Block 7607, Lot 5) for . PR2026-039: An extension of final major subdivision approval for Phase I and Phase II of Cedarbrook Trails for Hershey Homes, LLC, at Block 5215, Lots 52.99 and 54.99 on the Winslow Township tax map. The notice is dated 11/13/2026 and signed by Christy Mezzatesta, Planning Board Secretary.

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