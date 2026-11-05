🏥 Winslow Township NJ Healthcare: Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady around Winslow Township right now, especially for hands-on patient care roles. If you’re in or near Sicklerville, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Sicklerville, NJ (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: Per assessment, about $90–$115 per visit; providers averaging 20–100 visits/month earn $1,800–$11,500/month (per posting)

You’ll visit adults and seniors in their homes or skilled nursing facilities to complete 1-hour health assessments—reviewing history, meds, and overall well-being. This role is great if you want flexible scheduling, mileage reimbursement, and the option to grow into a full-time NP role later.

Employer: New Life Group NJ LLC

Location: Sicklerville, NJ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $21.00–$22.00 per hour

Support adults with disabilities and older adults at home and in the community—helping with daily living, meds (when authorized), and transportation. Good fit if you’re compassionate, reliable, and maybe have experience in group homes, home care, or senior care.

Employer: Tap Dentistry, LLC

Location: Sicklerville & Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Full-time, in person

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~7:00 AM–3:00 PM (some flexibility needed)

(some flexibility needed) Pay: Competitive salary (based on experience)

Join a busy oral surgery practice, assisting with extractions, implants, bone grafts, and IV sedation. Comes with medical, dental, paid vacation, 401(k) and a steady weekday schedule—ideal if you like a fast-paced surgical setting and have (or want) strong oral surgery skills.

If something here feels like a match, open the link, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.