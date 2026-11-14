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🚧 Winooski winter overnight parking rules Dec–March
12 days ago
🚧 Winter overnight parking rules in Winooski
From December 1 to March 31, there is a blanket overnight parking ban in downtown Winooski:
- No street parking 2:30 AM – 6 AM in the downtown area (see city map)
- This ban is always in effect, no weather needed and no alerts are sent for downtown
For all other areas of Winooski:
- When a winter parking ban is called, no street parking 11 PM – 7 AM
- Alerts go out case-by-case for snow/weather and snow removal
- Get alerts at nixle.com or text “Winooski” to 888 777
- Landlines: call 802-540-1475
- Bans can last multiple nights; alerts will say start/end times
- Flashing signs will appear at Exit 15, East Allen St, Burlington-Winooski Bridge, Main St, Malletts Bay Ave
Other key rules:
- Cars may be towed at owner’s expense; if towed, call Handy’s Service Center: 802-862-0656
- Overnight winter ban parking is allowed in the public garage at 20 Cascade Way for $2 from 5 PM–8 AM
- No overnight parking 11 PM–7 AM ever at the O’Brien Community Center
- Remove lawn ornaments, sports gear, and other items from the city right-of-way; damage during plowing is the owner’s responsibility.
More Info: Winter Parking Bans: December - March • Winooski, ...
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