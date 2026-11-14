🚧 Winter overnight parking rules in Winooski From December 1 to March 31, there is a blanket overnight parking ban in downtown Winooski: No street parking 2:30 AM – 6 AM in the downtown area (see city map)

in the (see city map) This ban is always in effect, no weather needed and no alerts are sent for downtown For all other areas of Winooski: When a winter parking ban is called, no street parking 11 PM – 7 AM

Alerts go out case-by-case for snow/weather and snow removal

for snow/weather and snow removal Get alerts at nixle.com or text “Winooski” to 888 777

or text Landlines: call 802-540-1475

Bans can last multiple nights ; alerts will say start/end times

; alerts will say start/end times Flashing signs will appear at Exit 15, East Allen St, Burlington-Winooski Bridge, Main St, Malletts Bay Ave Other key rules: Cars may be towed at owner’s expense ; if towed, call Handy’s Service Center: 802-862-0656

; if towed, call Overnight winter ban parking is allowed in the public garage at 20 Cascade Way for $2 from 5 PM–8 AM

is allowed in the for No overnight parking 11 PM–7 AM ever at the O’Brien Community Center

at the Remove lawn ornaments, sports gear, and other items from the city right-of-way; damage during plowing is the owner’s responsibility.

More Info: Winter Parking Bans: December - March • Winooski, ...