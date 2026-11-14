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🚧 Winooski winter overnight parking rules & tow info
12 days ago
🚧 Winter overnight parking rules in Winooski
From December 1 to March 31, there is a blanket overnight parking ban in downtown Winooski:
- No street parking 2:30 AM – 6 AM in the downtown area (every night, no alerts sent).
For all other areas in Winooski:
- Parking bans are called case-by-case.
- When a ban is in effect, no street parking 11 PM – 7 AM.
- Alerts go out via Nixle for winter weather and snow removal.
- Sign up at nixle.com or text “Winooski” to 888-777.
- Landlines: call 802-540-1475 for alerts.
- Flashing signs will appear at Exit 15, East Allen St, Burlington-Winooski Bridge, Main St, and Malletts Bay Ave.
Other key rules:
- The City may tow at the owner’s expense. If towed, call Handy's Service Center: 802-862-0656.
- Overnight winter parking is available in the public garage at 20 Cascade Way for $2 from 5 PM – 8 AM.
- No overnight parking (11 PM – 7 AM) ever at the O'Brien Community Center.
- Remove lawn ornaments, sports gear, or other items from the city right-of-way; damage during plowing is the owner’s responsibility.
More Info: Winter Parking Bans: December - March • Winooski, ...
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