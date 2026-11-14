🚧 Winter overnight parking rules in Winooski From December 1 to March 31, there is a blanket overnight parking ban in downtown Winooski: No street parking 2:30 AM – 6 AM in the downtown area (every night, no alerts sent). For all other areas in Winooski: Parking bans are called case-by-case .

. When a ban is in effect, no street parking 11 PM – 7 AM .

. Alerts go out via Nixle for winter weather and snow removal. Sign up at nixle.com or text “Winooski” to 888-777 . Landlines: call 802-540-1475 for alerts.

for winter weather and snow removal. Flashing signs will appear at Exit 15, East Allen St, Burlington-Winooski Bridge, Main St, and Malletts Bay Ave. Other key rules: The City may tow at the owner’s expense . If towed, call Handy's Service Center: 802-862-0656 .

. If towed, call . Overnight winter parking is available in the public garage at 20 Cascade Way for $2 from 5 PM – 8 AM .

for . No overnight parking (11 PM – 7 AM) ever at the O'Brien Community Center .

at the . Remove lawn ornaments, sports gear, or other items from the city right-of-way; damage during plowing is the owner’s responsibility.

More Info: Winter Parking Bans: December - March • Winooski, ...