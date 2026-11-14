Winona’s food scene is busy, and local grocery delis and bakeries are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Winona, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$20.60/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Schedule: Night & weekend shifts required

Use your creativity to decorate birthday, special-occasion, and even wedding cakes, and help lead part-time staff in a busy bakery. Good fit if you enjoy detailed work, customer interaction, and staying on top of cake trends.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Winona, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Schedule: Night & weekend shifts required

Help keep the bakery stocked, fresh, and welcoming by prepping products, restocking, and helping customers at the counter and register. No experience needed, and they’ll train you if you’re friendly, reliable, and ready to move.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Winona, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Schedule: Night & weekend shifts required

Work the deli counter, take customer orders, handle food safely, and keep the area clean and stocked in a fast-paced setting. Great if you like staying busy, learning regulars’ names, and being part of a front-of-house team.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.