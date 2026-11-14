Winona’s industrial side is busy right now, and hands-on maintenance skills are in demand. If you like fixing things, staying active, and working with machines, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: RTP Company

RTP Company Location: Winona, MN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:45am–3:15pm, Mon–Fri, OT as needed)

Salary: Based on education/experience

Keep the plant running by doing preventative maintenance, fixing breakdowns, and helping organize the maintenance shop. Good fit if you have a technical background, can read blueprints, don’t mind physical work, and want steady daytime hours in a global manufacturing company.

Employer: Peerless Chain

Location: Winona, MN (On-site)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $45.88 – $50.03 per hour

Work on electrical and electronic systems for plant equipment, including PLCs, VFDs, and controls, plus some mechanical and HVAC work. This role pays well for licensed electricians who like troubleshooting, staying safe, and keeping production lines moving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—openings like this come and go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.