Winona has some very special kittens looking for loving homes. All of these babies are currently at the Winona Area Humane Society and come with sweet notes from their foster family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Winona Area Humane Society — (507) 452-3135

From his foster: Jack has THE BEST personality and is a total ham. He loves to be held, get kisses, and even reaches up to gently touch your face and make little “biscuits” on your cheeks. He’s right underfoot when wet food is being served and loves Delectables treats. He’s playful and confident, and even his sibling Anastasia usually lets him share the top bunk of the cat tree.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Winona Area Humane Society — (507) 452-3135

Her foster calls her “SWEET SWEET BEVERLY.” She’s been through a lot but stays strong and gentle. Once her purr motor starts, it’s amazing. She loves to lie in your arms like a baby, belly up, and fall asleep. Beverly is curious and enjoys being around others, but she’s also fine relaxing on her own in a cozy corner. She enjoys all kinds of treats.

👉 Meet Beverly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Winona Area Humane Society — (507) 452-3135

Rosie is an attention-lover. If another cat is getting pets, she wants to be part of it too. When you sit on the floor, she’s usually the first to climb into your lap. Her favorite spot is the hidey hole in the cat tree, not because she’s shy, but because she likes being warm and snuggled up with others. She enjoys treats of all kinds and will happily go back to graze on any leftover wet food.

👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Winona Area Humane Society — (507) 452-3135

Leo’s foster says “Hisses are kisses with Leo!” He may scoot away at first, but once you pick him up, his purr machine starts quickly. He’s very soft, enjoys being petted, and is curious about the outside world, so watch doors around him. He loves Temptations treats and thinks they’re all his. Leo and Beverly are good pals and often nap together. He enjoys chasing plastic slinky toys, balls, and wrestling with other kittens.

👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / dilute calico

Calico / dilute calico Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Winona Area Humane Society — (507) 452-3135

Anastasia is Miss Independent. She loves to lounge in the top bunk of her cat tree, looking out the window, and gets a bit annoyed when siblings crowd her space. Her foster calls her the “Betty Crocker of biscuit-making” on her fluffy blankets. She likes being petted but isn’t a big fan of being held. She enjoys Temptations and Delectables treats and will let you gently clean the little “sleepies” from the corners of her eyes.

👉 Meet Anastasia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Winona, MN and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to the Winona Area Humane Society at (507) 452-3135 or visit their adoptapet links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.