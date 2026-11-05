🏭 Winona, MN Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Winona’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours on the table. Here are a few strong options if you like hands-on work and clear schedules.

Employer: Watlow

Watlow Location: Winona, MN

Type: Internship / Technician II (Weekend schedule)

Pay: $27–$32 per hour

Work just 36 hours and get paid for 40 at a global manufacturing leader. This role supports high-tech equipment (like SMT assembly and circuit board testing), helps fix and improve machines, and trains production staff—great if you have a 2‑year tech degree and want real engineering experience plus strong benefits.

Employer: UPS

Location: Winona, MN

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $21.00 per hour

Fast-paced warehouse job loading and unloading packages up to 70 lbs, with weekly pay and no experience required. The online application is quick, and this can be a solid way to get your foot in the door with UPS during the busy season.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.