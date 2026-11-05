🏥 Winona, MN Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Roles From CNA to RN

Winona’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient care to advanced nursing leadership. If you’re looking to stay local and build a stable career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Benedictine

Benedictine Location: Winona, MN

Salary: $22.60 – $24.10/hour (final pay based on skills and experience)

(final pay based on skills and experience) Type: Full-time, 0.9 FTE (72 hours/2 weeks), Days

Hands-on role caring for residents in a non-profit senior care setting, focused on dignity and respect. You’ll provide direct care, chart in the POC system, and report to RNs/LPNs. Must be on the State Nursing Assistant registry and have BLS certification. Includes a robust benefits package with PTO, retirement, and health coverage.

Employer: Winona Health Specialty Clinics

Winona Health Specialty Clinics Location: Winona, MN

Salary: Starting pay $17.39 – $21.74/hour, based on experience

Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE (80 hours/pay period), 1st Shift

Schedule: Hours between 7:30 am – 5:00 pm, No weekends, No holidays

Great fit if you like a busy clinic but want a regular weekday schedule. You’ll support orthopedic and sports medicine providers with scheduling, EMR data entry, patient calls, and supply management. Requires a high school diploma and 1–3 years of customer service/reception/business experience; medical office or terminology knowledge is a plus. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package including health, retirement, PTO, and education support.

Employer: AccentCare

AccentCare Location: Winona, MN (Home Health, Regional Floater)

Salary: $79,000 – $126,000/year , based on experience and skills

, based on experience and skills Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Remote/Virtual: Yes (with coverage in the Winona area)

Leadership role for an experienced Registered Nurse in home health, overseeing patient care across the region. Ideal if you know home care standards and regulations and have management or supervisory experience (preferred). Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, wellness programs, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites. Your next step in healthcare might be just one application away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.