🍽️ Winona, MN Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Winona’s food scene is busy—from campus dining to senior living, kitchens here are hiring and ready to train the right people.

Below are several solid options if you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and feeding your community.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Saint Mary's University , 700 Terrace Heights, Winona, MN

, 700 Terrace Heights, Salary: $16.00–$19.00/hour

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, morning hours, flexible start times)

Campus prep cook role with steady weekday hours—great if you like early shifts and having evenings free. Prior cook experience is preferred but they’re willing to train, and you’ll get access to benefits like health coverage, retirement plan, and employee discount programs.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Saint Mary's University , Winona, MN

, Winona, MN Salary: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Type: Full-time and Part-time (days, evenings, weekends; schedule varies)

If you want to be on the line cooking full meals, this campus cook job pays a bit more and offers flexible hours. You’ll follow set recipes, keep the kitchen running smoothly, and can qualify for a wide range of benefits, with training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Benedictine

Location: Winona, MN

Salary: $22.50–$27.00/hour

Type: 0.75 FTE (60 hours/2 weeks, benefits-eligible)

Lead the dining experience for residents in a senior living setting while still jumping in to help as a cook or aide when needed. This role is ideal if you have food service experience and want to train staff, oversee food safety, and order supplies while earning strong pay and a robust benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are open to training and have multiple shifts to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.