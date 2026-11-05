🛒 Winona, MN Retail & Banking Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Winona has a nice mix of part-time store work and solid full-time banking roles right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Winona, MN

Type: Part-time (night & weekend shifts required)

(night & weekend shifts required) Pay: $12.00–$15.00/hour depending on experience

Help shoppers in Hy-Vee’s HealthMarket area, keep shelves stocked, and answer basic product questions (no medical advice). No experience or diploma required, and they’ll train you while you get steady, active work in a busy store.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Winona, MN

Type: Part-time (night & weekend shifts required)

(night & weekend shifts required) Pay: $13.00–$15.60/hour depending on experience

Work in the produce department keeping fruits and veggies fresh, stocked, and looking great while helping customers find what they need. Great fit if you like staying active, don’t mind cooler temps, and want on-the-job training.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 125 Main Street, Winona, MN 55987

Type: Full-time (includes some Saturdays)

(includes some Saturdays) Pay: $21.00–$28.00/hour base pay range

base pay range Posting End Date: 15 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Frontline banking role helping customers open accounts, handle daily transactions, and learn about financial products. Comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, leave programs) and clear paths to grow your career in a big, well-known bank.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend in Winona who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.