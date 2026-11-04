🏗️ Winona, MN Engineering Roles with Multiple $75K+ Openings

Winona’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles in controls and test engineering. If you like solving technical problems and working with modern automation, these are worth a look.

Employer: Benchmark

Benchmark Location: Winona, MN

Type: Full-time, Shift 1 (Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30)

Salary: $63,328 – $79,160/year

Support test processes on the production floor for high-tech products in aerospace, defense, medical, and more. This role is great if you have a 4-year degree in Electrical/Computing Engineering, Computer Science, or related field and want hands-on work with test equipment, continuous improvement (Lean/Six Sigma), and cross-functional teams. Includes bonus plan, 401(k), PTO, and health/dental/vision benefits. Open until filled.

Employer: Employbridge (hiring for a client)

(hiring for a client) Location: Winona, MN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000/year (based on experience)

Ideal if you enjoy PLC programming, HMI, robotics, and electrical troubleshooting. You’ll work directly with clients, design and debug control systems, and handle commissioning and documentation. A strong fit for someone with 2+ years of PLC experience (Allen-Bradley preferred) and solid AutoCAD and industrial automation skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have room to grow the role around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.