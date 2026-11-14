🚨 Recent sheriff’s office report for Winneshiek County Here’s a quick look at recent activity from the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 3, ~9:24 p.m. – A two-vehicle crash near Clay Hill Rd and River Rd, Decorah led to charges against Emily Grace Oyloe, 45, of Decorah for operating while intoxicated (first offense) and failure to obey a traffic control device . Her blood alcohol level was reported as more than twice the legal limit . She was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail at 11:25 p.m.

– A near led to charges against for and . Her blood alcohol level was reported as . She was booked into the Nov. 4, ~12:40 p.m. – Christian Carstens, 29, of Waukon turned himself in on a probation violation warrant and was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail .

– turned himself in on a and was booked into the . Nov. 6, 4:10 p.m. – Kobe Detra, 22, was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail to serve 14 consecutive days .

– was booked into the to . Nov. 8, ~7:30 p.m. – Adam Devary, 41, of Ridgeway was arrested on an Emmet County warrant for failure to appear and booked into the Winneshiek County Jail at 8:20 p.m.

– was arrested on an and booked into the Nov. 7, ~4:19 a.m. – A single-vehicle crash on Middle Calmar Rd near Lincoln Highway Rd: Hunter Michael Glotfelty, 20, reportedly fell asleep, left the road, and hit a tree. He was taken to WinnMed in Decorah with possible minor injuries; the 2018 GMC Canyon was a total loss. All individuals are presumed innocent until their cases are resolved in court.

More Info: Report from Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office - E...