🚔 Winnemucca NV Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Winnemucca’s safety and security scene is busy right now, with solid options both in town and out at nearby mine and energy sites. If you like staying alert, working nights, or building a safety career, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Orovada / Winnemucca, NV area (mine complex)

Orovada / (mine complex) Salary: $25.00/hour

Type: Full-time, nights (Mon/Sat/Sun 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM)

Unarmed mobile patrol role at a mine/industrial site, mostly driving and doing rounds to keep people and property safe. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, a high school diploma or equivalent, and must pass background and drug screening; paid training, benefits, and extra shifts are available through their internal tools.

Employer: Lithium Nevada, LLC (Lithium Americas)

Location: Winnemucca, NV office with transition to Thacker Pass site

with transition to Thacker Pass site Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Professional safety role supporting the Thacker Pass lithium project, helping design and run safety programs under OSHA/MSHA rules. Great fit if you have a science/technical degree and 2–4 years safety experience in chemical, oil & gas, or mineral processing and want to grow in the clean energy sector.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.