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🚌 Winfred, SD Trucking Jobs with Multiple Semi‑Local Openings
Winfred’s trucking scene is busy right now, and Class A drivers are in demand. If you want strong pay and to sleep in your own bed most nights, this one’s worth a look.
Semi-Local Truck Driver (Class A)
- Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Location: Winfred, SD
- Salary: Average annual earnings: $96,500 (activity-based pay)
- Type: Full-time
- License: Class A | Experience: 3+ months trucking
Semi-local dedicated route hauling for a single customer, with frequent home time and paid online orientation. Extra earning potential from CPM pay ($0.59/mile), detention pay, holiday pay, stop pay, and more, plus PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical, dental, vision after 30 days.
If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while it’s still posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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