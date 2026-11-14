Winfield’s hospital scene is busy right now, and Northwestern Medicine is hiring across several units. If you’re a nurse or lab leader looking for strong pay and big-hospital resources in the suburbs, these are worth a look.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital Location: Winfield, IL

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: $34.50 – $55.20/hour

This ICU role is for BSN/ADN RNs who want high-acuity patients and a tight clinical team. Comes with tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong medical/dental/vision benefits.

Note: There is a second posting for this same ICU RN role (different link). It’s the same position, so it’s not listed twice here.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital Location: Winfield, IL

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: $52.82 – $71.31/hour

Lead quality and point-of-care testing for the lab, with 24/7 operational accountability and a big focus on quality metrics and staff development. Great fit if you have lab experience, want leadership responsibility, and like working with hospital-wide teams.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital Location: Winfield, IL

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: $37.00 – $60.98/hour

Float across units caring for acutely ill adult patients, ideal if you like variety and building a wide skill set. Includes tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, professional development funds, wellbeing fund, 401(k) match, and comprehensive insurance.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Winfield, IL

Type: Full-time, Days (7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., rotating weekends)

Pay: Not listed

Work on a 26-bed surgical intermediate/stepdown unit with complex surgical and cardiac patients (esophagectomies, Whipples, surgical oncology, spine, vascular). Ideal for RNs who want higher-acuity stepdown experience with an approx. 1:3–4 nurse-to-patient ratio.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same site. Polish your resume tonight and send in at least one application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.