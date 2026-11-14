undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Winfield, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Lab Openings
Winfield’s hospital scene is busy right now, and Northwestern Medicine is hiring across several units. If you’re a nurse or lab leader looking for strong pay and big-hospital resources in the suburbs, these are worth a look.
Registered Nurse – Medical ICU, Full-Time Nights
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Location: Winfield, IL
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Pay: $34.50 – $55.20/hour
This ICU role is for BSN/ADN RNs who want high-acuity patients and a tight clinical team. Comes with tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong medical/dental/vision benefits.
Note: There is a second posting for this same ICU RN role (different link). It’s the same position, so it’s not listed twice here.
Manager, Pathology Laboratories – Quality & Point of Care Testing, Full-Time Days
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Location: Winfield, IL
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Pay: $52.82 – $71.31/hour
Lead quality and point-of-care testing for the lab, with 24/7 operational accountability and a big focus on quality metrics and staff development. Great fit if you have lab experience, want leadership responsibility, and like working with hospital-wide teams.
Registered Nurse – Float, CDH Resource Team, Full-Time Nights
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Location: Winfield, IL
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Pay: $37.00 – $60.98/hour
Float across units caring for acutely ill adult patients, ideal if you like variety and building a wide skill set. Includes tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, professional development funds, wellbeing fund, 401(k) match, and comprehensive insurance.
Registered Nurse – Surgical Intermediate, Full-Time Days
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine
- Location: Winfield, IL
- Type: Full-time, Days (7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., rotating weekends)
- Pay: Not listed
Work on a 26-bed surgical intermediate/stepdown unit with complex surgical and cardiac patients (esophagectomies, Whipples, surgical oncology, spine, vascular). Ideal for RNs who want higher-acuity stepdown experience with an approx. 1:3–4 nurse-to-patient ratio.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same site. Polish your resume tonight and send in at least one application.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.