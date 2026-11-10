🏥 Winfield IL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Open Now

Winfield’s hospital scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and pharmacy pros. If you like fast-paced, patient-first work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Winfield, IL (CDH Medical Care Center 4B)

(CDH Medical Care Center 4B) Type: Part-time, Nights (7:00 pm–7:30 am, rotating weekends)

Salary: Not listed

24-bed adult medical/oncology unit caring for patients with GI, heart, lung, metabolic, and other complex conditions. Great fit if you have a BSN (or ADN with BSN plan), strong assessment skills, and want broad med-surg experience with access to tuition help, loan forgiveness, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Winfield, IL

Type: Full-time, Second shift

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role focused on medication safety, clinical review, and sterile compounding. You’ll handle order verification, drug interactions, therapeutic monitoring, and support for codes, with chances to teach staff and students. Requires IL pharmacist license and a PharmD or BS in Pharmacy; residency or hospital experience is a plus.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Winfield, IL (West Region Float)

Type: Part-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Resource team role where you float across EDs in the west region, seeing a wide mix of emergency cases. Ideal if you like variety and fast-paced teamwork. Requires BSN, IL RN license, BLS, plus ACLS, PALS, and NRP (within 1 year); ED experience and trauma/peds certifications are preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting links to more details and other openings at the same hospital.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.