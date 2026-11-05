🏥 Winfield IL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Nursing Roles Open Now

Winfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Northwestern Medicine leading a lot of the hiring. If you’re a nurse looking to stay close to home, there are a couple of solid options right in town.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Winfield, IL (CDH Medical Care Center 4B)

(CDH Medical Care Center 4B) Type: Part-time , 7:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m. with rotating weekends

, 7:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m. with rotating weekends Salary: Not listed

24-bed adult medical and oncology unit, caring for patients from age 18 through geriatric with a mix of GI, heart, lung, metabolic, and infectious conditions. Great fit if you want strong clinical experience, BSN-level practice, and access to big-system perks like tuition help, loan forgiveness, and 401(k) matching.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Winfield, IL

Type: Full-time , 24/7 operational accountability

, 24/7 operational accountability Salary: Not listed

Leadership role managing day-to-day operations for nursing departments, including staffing, budgets, and quality standards. Ideal if you have a BSN plus a master’s (or are close to finishing), several years of nursing experience, and want to move deeper into management at a major health system.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.