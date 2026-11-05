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Windsor
🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Windsor, VT With Strong Pay
6 days ago
Windsor’s hospital scene is busy right now, with solid options for both new nurses and experienced respiratory pros. If you’re looking to grow your career without leaving the Upper Valley, these are worth a look.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – ~$2,598/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Windsor, VT
- Salary: Approx. $2,598 per week (travel package estimate)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
- Start: 12/07/2026
This travel RRT role is ideal if you want strong weekly pay plus perks like housing options, 401(k) match, and Day 1 health benefits. You’ll handle cardiopulmonary care in a critical setting, with support from a long-standing, Joint Commission–certified agency.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – ~$2,395/week, Nights
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Windsor, VT
- Salary: Approx. $2,395 per week (travel package estimate)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Start: 12/07/2026
Night-shift travelers who like quieter units and premium packages will like this one. Anders offers Day 1 health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and travel/per diem support.
Nurse Residency Program (RN), Med-Surg – Full-Time Nights
- Employer: Mount Ascutney Hospital & Health Center / Dartmouth Health
- Location: Windsor, VT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7pm–7am, includes weekends
Perfect for new grad RNs, this residency offers a 3-week intensive orientation plus 19–24 weeks with a preceptor on a critical access med-surg unit. You’re guaranteed full-time employment, get exposure to codes, IVs, cardiac drips, and can move into other departments after a year.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Operating Room, Days
- Employer: Mount Ascutney Hospital & Health Center / Dartmouth Health
- Location: Windsor, VT
- Salary: $39.92 – $55.88 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7am–3:30pm with call
Join a small surgical services team with 2 ORs and 1 procedure room, mostly outpatient cases (general, urology, ophtho, podiatry, endoscopy). Great if you want day shift OR work, financial incentives for certification, and are open to taking call.
Respiratory Therapist – Hospital-Based
- Employer: Dartmouth Health
- Location: Windsor, VT
- Salary: $33.88 – $52.52 per hour
- Type: Full-time, flexible schedule
This role covers inpatient and outpatient respiratory care in an acute setting. You’ll need Vermont licensure, NBRC registration, and BLS/ACLS/PALS, and you’ll get access to Dartmouth Health’s full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and more).
Registered Nurse (RN) – Operating Room, Days
- Employer: Dartmouth Health
- Location: Windsor, VT
- Salary: $39.92 – $55.88 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7am–3:30pm with call
Another listing for the same OR nurse role under Dartmouth Health’s branding. If you want steady weekday hours, a tight-knit OR team, and room to grow within a larger system, this is worth a click.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Windsor’s healthcare jobs tend to open doors to other roles in the Dartmouth Health system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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