🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Windsor, VT With Strong Pay

Windsor’s hospital scene is busy right now, with solid options for both new nurses and experienced respiratory pros. If you’re looking to grow your career without leaving the Upper Valley, these are worth a look.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Windsor, VT

Salary: Approx. $2,598 per week (travel package estimate)

(travel package estimate) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Start: 12/07/2026

This travel RRT role is ideal if you want strong weekly pay plus perks like housing options, 401(k) match, and Day 1 health benefits. You’ll handle cardiopulmonary care in a critical setting, with support from a long-standing, Joint Commission–certified agency.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Windsor, VT

Salary: Approx. $2,395 per week (travel package estimate)

(travel package estimate) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Start: 12/07/2026

Night-shift travelers who like quieter units and premium packages will like this one. Anders offers Day 1 health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and travel/per diem support.

Employer: Mount Ascutney Hospital & Health Center / Dartmouth Health

Location: Windsor, VT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7pm–7am, includes weekends

Perfect for new grad RNs, this residency offers a 3-week intensive orientation plus 19–24 weeks with a preceptor on a critical access med-surg unit. You’re guaranteed full-time employment, get exposure to codes, IVs, cardiac drips, and can move into other departments after a year.

Employer: Mount Ascutney Hospital & Health Center / Dartmouth Health

Location: Windsor, VT

Salary: $39.92 – $55.88 per hour

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7am–3:30pm with call

Join a small surgical services team with 2 ORs and 1 procedure room, mostly outpatient cases (general, urology, ophtho, podiatry, endoscopy). Great if you want day shift OR work, financial incentives for certification, and are open to taking call.

Employer: Dartmouth Health

Location: Windsor, VT

Salary: $33.88 – $52.52 per hour

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule

This role covers inpatient and outpatient respiratory care in an acute setting. You’ll need Vermont licensure, NBRC registration, and BLS/ACLS/PALS, and you’ll get access to Dartmouth Health’s full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and more).

Employer: Dartmouth Health

Location: Windsor, VT

Salary: $39.92 – $55.88 per hour

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7am–3:30pm with call

Another listing for the same OR nurse role under Dartmouth Health’s branding. If you want steady weekday hours, a tight-knit OR team, and room to grow within a larger system, this is worth a click.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Windsor’s healthcare jobs tend to open doors to other roles in the Dartmouth Health system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.