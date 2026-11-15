Windsor Locks has some solid transportation roles right now, from local CDL routes to high-level aircraft maintenance. Good mix of steady hours, daily home time, and growth paths.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Windsor Locks, CT

Type: Full-time, Local / Home Daily

Salary: ~$70,000/year avg, plus activity-based pay and bonuses

Local dedicated route for one main customer, with daily home time and a detailed pay package (stop pay, mileage pay, bonuses, holiday pay, and more). Benefits include PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. Requires Class A CDL and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: Bombardier

Location: BAC Hartford (Windsor Locks, CT)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Competitive base salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead maintenance for high-end corporate aircraft, ensuring airworthiness, maintenance planning, and FAA compliance. Role includes managing maintenance records, schedules, vendors, and inspections. Bombardier offers medical, dental, life, disability, retirement savings plan, EAP, and Tele Health. Needs 5+ years corporate aviation maintenance experience; Challenger/Global 6500/7500 experience is a plus.

Employer: MW TRUCKING

Location: Windsor Locks, CT 06096

Type: Part-time

Pay: $200–$225 per day

Part-time box truck role moving goods to various locations, with flexible schedule and paid training. You’ll handle loading/unloading, delivery logs, and pre/post-trip inspections, plus help in the warehouse. Requires CDL, med card, 3 years box truck delivery experience, and ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.