Windsor Locks has a solid mix of hands-on factory work and high-tech aerospace roles right now. If you like working with your hands and seeing real products get made, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Windsor Locks, CT

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Fast-paced warehouse role loading and unloading packages up to 70 lbs to keep the UPS network moving. No experience needed, quick online apply, and a clear path to get your first workday scheduled in minutes.

Employer: Ahlstrom

Location: Windsor Locks, CT

Type: Full-time (Manufacturing leadership)

Pay: Not listed

Lead a production crew making specialty fiber-based materials in a safety-focused plant. This is a good fit if you have 8–10 years in process manufacturing, can run equipment, coach a team, and keep quality, safety, and housekeeping on point.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: 1 Hamilton Rd, Windsor Locks, CT

Type: Full-time, Onsite, 2nd Shift (3:30 pm – 12:00 am)

Pay: $34.80 – $43.75/hour

Hands-on repair and overhaul of aircraft components using manuals, blueprints, and precision tools. Great for someone with 1–2 years of related experience, a high school diploma, and interest in aerospace, with strong benefits and training on advanced maintenance techniques.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.