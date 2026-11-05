🏭 Multiple Windsor Locks Manufacturing Jobs, Up to $75K+

Windsor Locks is busy right now with aerospace and manufacturing work, and Quest Global is hiring across the shop floor and office. If you like building real products and working with cross‑functional teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Quest Global

Quest Global Location: Windsor Locks, CT (on-site)

Salary: $24.00 – $29.00/hour

Type: Full-time

You’ll keep production moving by delivering materials to workstations, staging and kitting parts for upcoming builds, and updating SAP and shop-floor systems. Good fit if you have 1–2 years in manufacturing, can lift up to 40 lbs, and like being the go‑to person who solves material shortages fast.

Employer: Quest Global

Quest Global Location: Windsor Locks, CT (on-site)

Salary: $27.00 – $33.65/hour

Type: Full-time

This role owns the production plan: you’ll manage work orders, materials, supplier follow-up, and SAP inventory to keep builds on time. Great for someone with a bachelor’s or equivalent experience, 2–4 years in production planning, and strong SAP and Excel skills who likes problem‑solving and daily coordination with supply chain and operations.

Employer: Quest Global

Quest Global Location: Windsor Locks, CT (hybrid – 3 days on-site)

Salary: $70,000 – $75,000/year

Type: Full-time

You’ll lead customer return (CRM) investigations, track root causes, run weekly cross‑team meetings, and drive zero‑defect and quality initiatives. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years experience, are comfortable with data, charts, and reporting, and want a mix of office, shop‑floor, and stakeholder-facing work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.