🚌 Windsor Locks transportation jobs with multiple high-pay openings

Windsor Locks is busy with freight, airport, and final‑mile work right now, so solid driving and diesel skills can go a long way. Here are several local transportation roles with clear pay and benefits you can scan fast.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Windsor Locks, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.7561–$0.8753 per mile (linehaul) + $32.90–$38.08/hour (non-linehaul)

Pick up and deliver trailers between service centers using tractor‑trailers (including doubles/triples). Great fit if you have a Class A CDL with hazmat, tank, and doubles/triples and want strong hourly + mileage pay plus full FedEx benefits.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Windsor Locks, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average $90,000/year, $0.69–$0.72 per mile, activity-based pay, $10,000 bonus plan

Run regional routes for a single dedicated customer with weekly home time and steady freight. Comes with PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and multiple extra pay types (detention, stop pay, holiday, training).

Employer: Parts Authority

Location: Windsor Locks, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Drive a company vehicle to deliver auto parts to local customers on set routes. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license, strong customer service skills, and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, paid vacation/sick time, and free life insurance.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Windsor Locks, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.93–$40.44/hour (plus mileage pay if assigned linehaul)

Train pre‑qualified employees to become CDL drivers and handle some city driving and freight work when not instructing. Ideal if you have 2+ years recent Class A experience with hazmat/tank/doubles/triples and want to move into a teaching/leadership role with full FedEx benefits.

Employer: G1 Facility Services / Omni-Serv

Location: Windsor Locks, CT (Bradley area)

Type: Full-time, hourly, non-exempt

Pay: $26.00–$31.00/hour

Maintain and repair ground support and diesel-powered equipment at a UPS shipping facility, Monday–Friday, 3:30 AM–12:00 PM. Great for a hands‑on diesel tech who wants steady daytime hours plus medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k), paid time off.

Employer: Dedicated Logistics Partner (DLP)

Location: Windsor Locks, CT

Type: Full-time, W2

Pay: $1,625 per week

Run overnight local final‑mile routes (~300 miles, ~10 hours/shift) with a Monday–Friday schedule, home daily, no weekends. Best for experienced CDL A drivers (3+ years) who want steady weekly pay, health, dental, vision, life, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and a company truck.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.