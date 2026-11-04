🚌 Windsor Locks Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Routes

Windsor Locks is busy with airport traffic and freight, so local driving jobs are steady here. If you like being on the road but still want to sleep in your own bed, these are worth a look.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Coastal Elite Pro Location: Windsor Locks, CT (near the airport)

(near the airport) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive guests between near-airport parking and the terminal, help with luggage, and keep runs on time. Good fit if you enjoy talking with travelers, have a safety-first mindset, and are comfortable following routes, GPS, and DOT rules.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Windsor Locks, CT

Type: Full-time, Local Class A

Salary: Average ~$90,000/year, top 10% up to $100,000/year

Home daily, hauling for a single dedicated customer with an activity-based pay plan. Includes safety bonus opportunities, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus detailed extra pay for stops, detention, holidays, and more. Requires Class A license and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: Dedicated Logistics Partner

Location: Windsor Locks, CT

Type: Full-time, Overnight, Dedicated Route

Pay: $1,350 per week (W2)

Run a pre-assigned overnight route Monday–Friday (about 6:00 PM–3:00 AM), around 300 miles roundtrip, and be home every morning. Physical job with loading/unloading and scanning freight, plus 401(k), health/dental/vision, PTO, paid training, and company truck. Requires CDL A, 3+ years 53’ tractor-trailer experience, clean record, and current DOT medical card.

If one of these fits your schedule and experience, apply soon and follow up with the recruiter so your name stays on top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.