Windsor’s schools and child care centers are hiring, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned educator or just starting out in the classroom.

Employer: BrightPath Early Learning & Child Care (BrightPath Kids / Busy Bees)

BrightPath Early Learning & Child Care (BrightPath Kids / Busy Bees) Location: Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 + bonus and benefits

Lead a busy early childhood center, manage staff and licensing, and work closely with families. Comes with a 60% childcare discount, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, PTO, paid holidays, and support for professional development.

Employer: Capitol Region Education Council (CREC) – River Street Schools and Programs

Location: Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time, long-term substitute

Salary: See job description and salary range at: https://www.crec.org/careers/jobs.php

Support students with special needs across elementary, middle, and high school levels. You’ll handle assessments, IEPs, and work closely with a team using data and Applied Behavior Analysis to help students grow.

Employer: Capitol Region Education Council (CREC)

Location: Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time (211 workdays: school year + 6-week summer program)

Salary: See job description and salary range at: https://www.crec.org/careers/jobs.php

Work side-by-side with special education teachers, helping students in small groups and 1:1 with academics, behavior support, and daily living skills. Role includes strong benefits, 403(b) with match (if applicable), tuition reimbursement, and access to CREC University courses to grow your career.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.