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🎓 Windsor CT Education Jobs – Multiple Openings from $65K+
Windsor’s schools and child care centers are hiring, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned educator or just starting out in the classroom.
Child Care Center Director – Windsor
- Employer: BrightPath Early Learning & Child Care (BrightPath Kids / Busy Bees)
- Location: Windsor, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 + bonus and benefits
Lead a busy early childhood center, manage staff and licensing, and work closely with families. Comes with a 60% childcare discount, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, PTO, paid holidays, and support for professional development.
Long-Term Sub – Special Education Teacher (K–12), JOB ID# 14437
- Employer: Capitol Region Education Council (CREC) – River Street Schools and Programs
- Location: Windsor, CT
- Type: Full-time, long-term substitute
- Salary: See job description and salary range at: https://www.crec.org/careers/jobs.php
Support students with special needs across elementary, middle, and high school levels. You’ll handle assessments, IEPs, and work closely with a team using data and Applied Behavior Analysis to help students grow.
Paraeducator – River Street School, JOB ID# 14420
- Employer: Capitol Region Education Council (CREC)
- Location: Windsor, CT
- Type: Full-time (211 workdays: school year + 6-week summer program)
- Salary: See job description and salary range at: https://www.crec.org/careers/jobs.php
Work side-by-side with special education teachers, helping students in small groups and 1:1 with academics, behavior support, and daily living skills. Role includes strong benefits, 403(b) with match (if applicable), tuition reimbursement, and access to CREC University courses to grow your career.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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