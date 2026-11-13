Healthcare hiring is strong in Windsor, CT right now, with solid options in both clinical settings and emergency services.

Employer: Complete Care - Connecticut

Complete Care - Connecticut Location: Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time (PRN also available with experience)

Salary: Not listed

This role is hands-on bedside care in a skilled nursing/rehab setting, working with residents who need therapy, post-hospital care, or long-term support. Perks include tuition reimbursement ($5k/year), daily pay option, extra +$2/hr if you waive benefits, and full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Medical Group

Location: 1060 Day Hill Rd, Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary (LPN): $25.00 – $44.97/hour

Clinic-based primary care role in one of New England’s largest medical groups, using the nursing process in an outpatient setting. Offers a steady weekday schedule, access to a large healthcare network, and a competitive benefits program focused on work/life balance and career growth.

Employer: Windsor EMS

Location: 340 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30 – $38/hour (lower precepting rate until completed)

Work in a 911-only system (no transfers) with BLS/ALS ambulances and intercept units, based out of new facilities with private bunkrooms and access to a new public safety gym. Benefits include Blue Cross/Blue Shield health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and a $1,200 annual training stipend.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.