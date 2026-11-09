📅 Free Family Bingo Night & Food Drive in Windsor

📅 Free Family Bingo Night with Food Drive in Windsor

Bring the family to Family Bingo Night on Thursday, November 19, from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM at the L.P. Wilson Community Center.

Admission is free, but pre-registration is required. Registration closes at 3 PM on the day of the event, so be sure to sign up early using the online registration link or the QR code on the flyer.

Pizza, chips, and soda will be available for purchase.

Want a little bonus? Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the Windsor Food Bank and you’ll receive an extra door prize raffle ticket.

This is a family-friendly evening of fun and games, open to all ages.