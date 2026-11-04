📋 Windsor CT Admin Jobs With Multiple $24+/Hour Openings

Windsor’s admin scene is busy right now, with solid office roles that come with benefits and clear pay ranges. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rite-Hite (Arbon Equipment)

Rite-Hite (Arbon Equipment) Location: Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.40–$33.55 per hour (40-hour week; bonus opportunity mentioned)

Support a busy sales and service office with phones, mail, work orders, and general office tasks. This role is great if you have at least 1 year of admin experience and know Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, and paid time off.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: HomeServices of America

Location: Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.71–$26.44 per hour (based on education and experience)

Work closely with a top real estate agent handling calendar management, client calls, transaction paperwork, MLS updates, and marketing support. Ideal if you have about 2 years of admin experience (real estate a plus), strong computer skills, and like a fast-paced, client-facing role with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.