Here are some free items your neighbors in Windsor are offering right now. Take a look and see if something fits your home, projects, or family.

Item: Underground yellow polyethylene gas pipe

Details: 2 different sections, at least 30 feet total

Condition: Not stated

Location: Water Valley, Windsor, CO

Category: Tools / building material

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for someone doing gas line work who knows how to handle this type of pipe safely.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Office desk with keyboard tray and small drawer

Dimensions: 47" wide x 23 1/4" deep x 30 1/2" tall

Condition: Not stated

Location: Westwood Village, Windsor, CO

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Compact desk that could work well in a home office, bedroom, or student space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large bag of assorted yarn remnants

Details: Various colors, perfect for craft projects

Condition: Not stated

Location: Old Town Windsor, Windsor, CO

Category: Other / crafts

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice stash for knitters, crocheters, teachers, or kids’ art projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Miscellaneous toddler items

Details: Great condition, used only at grandparents’ house

Condition: Great, lightly used

Location: N Windsor Lake to CR 74, Windsor, CO

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option for families looking to save on toddler gear that hasn’t seen heavy daily use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Windsor tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.