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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Windsor, CO This Week
Here are some free items your neighbors in Windsor are offering right now. Take a look and see if something fits your home, projects, or family.
Underground Yellow Polyethylene Gas Pipe
Item: Underground yellow polyethylene gas pipe
Details: 2 different sections, at least 30 feet total
Condition: Not stated
Location: Water Valley, Windsor, CO
Category: Tools / building material
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for someone doing gas line work who knows how to handle this type of pipe safely.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Office Desk
Item: Office desk with keyboard tray and small drawer
Dimensions: 47" wide x 23 1/4" deep x 30 1/2" tall
Condition: Not stated
Location: Westwood Village, Windsor, CO
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Compact desk that could work well in a home office, bedroom, or student space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Yarn remnants
Item: Large bag of assorted yarn remnants
Details: Various colors, perfect for craft projects
Condition: Not stated
Location: Old Town Windsor, Windsor, CO
Category: Other / crafts
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice stash for knitters, crocheters, teachers, or kids’ art projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Misc Toddler Items
Item: Miscellaneous toddler items
Details: Great condition, used only at grandparents’ house
Condition: Great, lightly used
Location: N Windsor Lake to CR 74, Windsor, CO
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
Good option for families looking to save on toddler gear that hasn’t seen heavy daily use.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Windsor tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.