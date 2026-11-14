Healthcare hiring around Windsor, CO is steady right now, especially for hands-on patient care and dental support roles. If you’ve got your CNA or dental credentials, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Water Valley Dental

Water Valley Dental Location: Windsor, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$24/hour

Patient-centered private practice with strong benefits: health & dental insurance, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, PTO, CE, tuition reimbursement, and uniform allowance. Looking for a warm, organized assistant with 1+ year experience or assisting school grad; CPR required, RDA/X-ray preferred.

Employer: Sonrava Health

Sonrava Health Location: Windsor, CO

Type: Full-time

Application deadline: 11/13/2026

Expanded duty role in a state-of-the-art practice where you handle chairside support, radiographs, charting, and patient education. Requires HS diploma, radiography certification, and ability to meet state dental assistant certification rules; strong teamwork and customer service skills are key.

Employer: BrightStar Care of Northern Colorado

BrightStar Care of Northern Colorado Location: Windsor & Fort Collins, CO (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Part-time, set overnights

Pay: $23–$28/hour (includes $3/hr nights & weekends)

One-on-one home care with fixed overnight shifts (Wed in Fort Collins; Thu & Sat in Windsor – must commit to all). Offers weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid orientation/training, mileage reimbursement, and strong clinical support. Requires active Colorado CNA, CPR, and willingness to complete TB/physical.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often keep strong candidates in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.