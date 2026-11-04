🛒 Windsor, CO Retail Jobs: Multiple Part-Time Openings

Windsor’s grocery scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these part-time roles could be a good fit.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Windsor, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop while helping customers find what they need. This role is active and hands-on, with variety across departments plus weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Windsor, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-end role focused on greeting shoppers, solving problems, and keeping checkout lines moving. Good fit if you have 6+ months of customer service experience, like a fast pace, and don’t mind learning store systems and basic bookkeeping tasks.

Employer: King Soopers

Location: Windsor, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the Kroger role, you’ll handle customer questions, support front-end operations, and help with checkout, stocking, and carts. Great if you’re friendly, detail-focused, and comfortable in a busy grocery environment.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.