Windows Central
Opera will 'independently' continue supporting uBlock Origin by modifying Chromium's codebase — instead of forcing over 30 million users to switch to "the more bare-bones version" like Google Chrome
By Kevin Okemwa,2 days ago
Related SearchUblock origin LiteBrowser extensionsGoogle ChromePrivacy and securityKevin OkemwaGoogle
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OPINION: For a brief moment in time, Surface co-creator Panos Panay made Microsoft almost cool and inspired a wave of innovation — what happened?
Windows Central12 days ago
Anthropic's upgraded Claude AI model outperforms OpenAI-o1 in coding and can use a Windows 11 PC like humans — potentially backing NVIDIA CEO's claim about software development being dead in the water
Windows Central7 days ago
Microsoft clears up confusion with its Office apps on Android and iOS, making it easier to multitask on massive phones and foldables
Windows Central7 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Ex-OpenAI staffer claims the ChatGPT maker leverages "the fair use doctrine" to violate copyright law and destroy the internet — after Sam Altman admitted it's impossible to develop AI tools without copyrighted material
Windows Central6 days ago
Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
The HD Post14 days ago
Dianna Carney8 days ago
One of the biggest PlayStation games is finally coming to Windows PC, but there's some bad news for fans
Windows Central12 days ago
The HD Post28 days ago
Jacksonville Today9 days ago
Vision Pet Care3 days ago
Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
PlayStation tried to lock a major third-party game into an exclusivity deal (but the devs said no) — but still, it looks like Xbox fans will continue having to endure exclusionary deals like 'Silent Hill 2' going forward. Should Xbox start doing similar?
Windows Central9 days ago
Dianna Carney10 days ago
Machine Games confirms that 'Indiana Jones and The Great Circle' runs at 60 FPS on the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S
Windows Central1 day ago
Alameda Post21 days ago
Windows Central8 days ago
Camilo Díaz19 days ago
Dianna Carney2 days ago
The HD Post1 day ago
Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
Windows Central7 days ago
Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
Dianna Carney27 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0