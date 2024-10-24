Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Windows Central

    Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring are getting a much requested Discord feature with the latest update

    By Cole Martin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDXAh_0wJwSsRA00

    What you need to know

    • Xbox's Insider Program is an opportunity for users to test new games and features while providing feedback that shapes the console's future.
    • The latest update for users on the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring introduced several new features and bug fixes.
    • One notable newly introduced feature allows users to connect to direct voice chats via Discord directly from Xbox's Parties and Chat tab.

    A new update for Xbox Insiders on the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring rolled out today, including a notable improvement for Discord.

    The Xbox Insider program allows console users to test out new features before they hit the operating system for widespread use, giving Xbox's development teams a chance to squash bugs and tweak new features based on actual player feedback. The program is divided into various rings, each gaining access to features in varied states of stability.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOLoz_0wJwSsRA00

    Discord is a multiplatform application for voice and text chats. (Image credit: Discord)

    Release notes for the latest Xbox Update Preview rolled out today alongside a new system update that brings the operator system up to version XB_FLT_2411GE/26100.2843.241021-2200 for Xbox Insiders who are in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. Among the patch notes was the announcement that Direct Voice Chats through Discord would be included with the new update.

    Alpha Skip-Ahead ring users who download the new update will be able to open the Xbox guide by pressing the Guide button on their controller and navigate to the "Parties & chats" tab. Then, select Discord and choose Direct Voice Chats to find a list of direct message channels that are joinable from the Xbox console. Currently, users are only able to use Discord voice channels from servers they are a part of, but this change will allow peer-to-peer calling without requiring a server with a voice channel.

    Features in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring are typically a little more buggy and unstable than features that hit the Delta ring, for example. Users who are accepted into the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring are typically those who Xbox's team knows it can trust for critical feedback on bugs and features. They have worked their way up through the program by providing high-quality feedback and participating in playtests and surveys before receiving an invitation to the ring.

    🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

    The new operating system, which Alpha Skip-Ahead users will be required to update to no later than 3:00 AM PT on October 24, also included new options for mapping Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 and Adaptive Controller thumbsticks to button, mouse, or keyboard inputs. This new feature gives users the freedom to use their controllers for keyboard and mouse inputs in games that support them. Users can create a new profile or edit an existing one in the Xbox accessories app to map their inputs.

    Various bug fixes, focused primarily on local language support across the console, are also included in the update. Some known issues, such as mapping mouse input requiring you to restart your controller and the wrong input being displayed when controller thumbsticks are mapped to mouse input, are persistent but are under investigation without a solution at this time.

    Because of the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring's more critical nature in playtesting, it is unlikely that the new Discord calls will make it to public release before early 2025.

    Related Search

    Xbox Insider programDiscord featuresConsole updatesVideo gameAlpha Skip-AheadAnc

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Hades 2 Olympic Update brings new story content, a new boss fight, and a weapon I want to try immediately
    Windows Central9 days ago
    Xbox remembers it makes Series X console wraps with new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 edition
    Windows Central9 days ago
    Minecraft: Bedrock Edition finally has Hardcore Mode, and PlayStation 5 finally has Minecraft
    Windows Central3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    "We're actively avoiding coming even close to feeling like either of those things," Remedy really wants you to know its newly announced multiplayer game is not a Control DLC or sequel
    Windows Central8 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    "The fate of the game was already decided": Ubisoft breaks up Prince of Persia dev team despite it making one of this year's best games, turns down sequel [UPDATED]
    Windows Central3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Subnautica 2 is unleashing new oceanic leviathans, and it's coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one
    Windows Central8 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    One of the biggest PlayStation games is finally coming to Windows PC, but there's some bad news for fans
    Windows Central7 days ago
    Eternal Strands — a game from former Dragon Age developers, comes to Xbox Game Pass in 2025
    Windows Central8 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Capcom reveals Monster Hunter Wilds' Open Beta Test date and its most terrifying monsters yet
    Windows Central2 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy