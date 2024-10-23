Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Windows Central

    Anthropic's upgraded Claude AI model outperforms OpenAI-o1 in coding and can use a Windows 11 PC like humans — potentially backing NVIDIA CEO's claim about software development being dead in the water

    By Kevin Okemwa,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DQtL_0wIPJZk800

    What you need to know

    • Anthropic recently shipped an upgraded version of Claude 3.5 Sonnet alongside a new model dubbed Claude 3.5 Haiku, with enhanced coding capabilities and more.
    • The AI firm also unveiled computer use, a new capability that allows users to prompt Claude to use computers as people do.
    • The company admits shipping the capability to the public poses great risks, but it plans will use the avenue to observe how people are leveraging the tool. It has elaborate measures in place to prevent misuse, such as restricted access to the web during training.

    The generative AI landscape is seemingly transitioning to the next phase beyond AI-generated images and text. Anthropic recently unveiled an upgraded version of Claude 3.5 Sonnet and a new model dubbed Claude 3.5 Haiku. According to the company, the upgraded version ships with enhanced coding capabilities and shares the same performance specs as Anthropic's Claude 3 Opus LLM.

    More interestingly, the new capability dubbed “Computer Use” , which is available in open beta. Through the API, developers can "can direct Claude to use computers the way people do—by looking at a screen, moving a cursor, clicking buttons, and typing text." This makes Claude 3.5 Sonnet the first AI model to provide computer use in public beta.

    Anthropic admits that users could encounter several setbacks while interacting with the model, including errors and a not-so-seamless user experience. The company hopes to use feedback to enhance and improve the model's performance and efficiency.

    Companies like Asana, Canva, Cognition, DoorDash, Replit, and The Browser Company have joined the fold to simplify processes that often require dozens of steps. For instance, "Replit is using Claude 3.5 Sonnet's capabilities with computer use and UI navigation to develop a key feature that evaluates apps as they’re being built for their Replit Agent product."

    The upgraded version of Claude 3.5 Sonnet is available on the Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI. Anthropic is expected to ship Claude 3.5 Haiku later this month.

    Per benchmarks shared, Anthropic's updated Claude 3.5 Sonnet shows a significant performance boost, especially in coding. For instance, the tool's performance on SWE-bench Verified has improved from 33.4% to 49.0%, which indicates it performs significantly better than publicly available models, including OpenAI Strawberry reasoning AI models while maintaining the same price and speed as its predecessor.

    Related: NVIDIA CEO claims coding could be dead in the water with the prevalence of AI

    The model corrects its mistakes by making another attempt at a task when it "realizes" it has encountered an issue, swaying it away from the desired output. As you may know, OpenAI o1 and o1-mini are exceptionally great at coding and have passed OpenAI's research engineer hiring interview for coding at a 90-100% rate.

    AI agents are here but proceed with caution

    While the highlighted improvements are impressive, the updated Claude 3.5 Sonnet AI model completed less than half of the tasks assigned in an evaluation designed to establish its proficiency in modifying flight reservations. The model failed approximately a third of the time while attempting to initiate a return.

    Read More: Salesforce says it can beat Microsoft in AI

    Anthropic highlights the model struggles with zooming and scrolling, making it easy to miss pop-up notifications because of how it processes screenshots. “Claude’s Computer Use remains slow and often error-prone,” the company added.

    The company admits that releasing the model to the public poses significant risks but also outlines that the benefits of observing how the model is used outweigh the dangers.

    According to Anthropic:

    "We think it’s far better to give access to computers to today’s more limited, relatively safer models. This means we can begin to observe and learn from any potential issues that arise at this lower level, building up computer use and safety mitigations gradually and simultaneously."

    In an attempt to prevent misuse and bad actors from leveraging the tool's sophisticated capabilities to cause harm, the new Claude 3.5 Sonnet isn't trained on users’ screenshots and prompts. It's also restricted from accessing the web during training. Anthropic developed the model with classifiers, swaying it away from high-risk actions like creating accounts and posting on social media.

    🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

    Related Search

    Ai software developmentAi misuse preventionSoftware companyBrowser companyAmazon bedrockGoogle Cloud

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Halo and Sea of Thieves collide in a mod so ridiculous its author had to buy a new PC just to finish it: "It's a miracle I got it working as well as I did"
    Windows Central10 days ago
    "We're actively avoiding coming even close to feeling like either of those things," Remedy really wants you to know its newly announced multiplayer game is not a Control DLC or sequel
    Windows Central8 days ago
    Call of Duty is finally fixing its awful UI with an update ahead of the release of Black Ops 6
    Windows Central8 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Netflix closes its AAA game studio, shuttering the team that pulled in Halo and God of War veterans
    Windows Central3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    The Hades 2 Olympic Update brings new story content, a new boss fight, and a weapon I want to try immediately
    Windows Central9 days ago
    Easy Lemon Cream Cheese Dump Cake Using Only 4 Ingredients: A Citrusy and Creamy Delight
    Recipe Roundup27 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    One of the biggest PlayStation games is finally coming to Windows PC, but there's some bad news for fans
    Windows Central6 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 hours ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy