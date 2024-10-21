Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Windows Central

    Microsoft shuts up Salesforce CEO with Copilot agents that are "the new apps for an AI-powered world" and run on OpenAI's latest models

    By Sean Endicott,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F59Na_0wFMlpSI00

    What you need to know

    • Microsoft's Copilot Studio will soon support creating autonomous agents if you're part of the company's public preview.
    • Copilot agents are AI-powered tools that can help with a wide range of tasks and processes.
    • Agents can respond to specific triggers autonomously or respond to prompts.
    • Microsoft also introduced ten new autonomous agents in Dynamics 365 designed to help sales, service, finance, and supply chain teams.

    Microsoft announced that the ability to create custom Copilot agents will enter public preview at Microsoft Ignite, which starts on November 19, 2024. Copilot agents are a step toward the future seen in films and television in which you can ask AI to take care of something for you. Agents can work either autonomously or respond to prompts to aid organizations and workers. Since it's possible to create custom Copilot agents, their capabilities will expand over time, but they can already help with tasks such as lead generation, processing orders, onboarding staff, assisting in sales, and automating a supply chain.

    Copilot agents can get context from data in Microsoft 365 Graph, systems of record, and Dataverse and Fabric.

    What is a Copilot agent?

    Copilot agents are AI assistants that can be created to help with certain tasks. The agents can help departments such as IT, marketing, sales, customer service, and finance, according to Microsoft. The tech giant also sees value in the tools for travel, retail, and financial services.

    Microsoft envisions a future in which organizations have a range of AI-powered agents acting autonomously or responding to prompts. Microsoft explains that you can think of Copilot agents " as the new apps for an AI-powered world."

    Agents made with Copilot Studio run the "latest models," according to Microsoft. Most notably, OpenAI o1 powers some of the agents at the moment, though that is in limited private preview.

    Copilot agents entered private preview recently and will enter public preview next month. Microsoft shared quotes from several companies that have used custom agents to showcase how the tool can help organizations.

    “We’re using AI to do the time-consuming work so they can use their resource and expertise to make decisions quickly based on the data available,” said Pets at Home CIO William Hewish. “It’s truly helped us empower colleagues through both the level of information at their fingertips, and in time spent on more nuanced and insightful work. The agents solution allows the profit protection team to more effectively assess cases for potential profit loss and dedicate more of their time to skilled analysis, rather than simply information gathering.”

    McKinsey & Company built a Copilot agent to help with reviewing client proposals and has seen early success. "We see tremendous potential for agents to help our clients rewire the way their businesses operate," said Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company Rodney Zemmel.

    Salesforce CEO drama

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05O21C_0wFMlpSI00

    Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff claims that Microsoft Copilot "doesn't deliver value." (Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg)

    Recently, Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff called out Copilot, dubbing the new AI tool the "new Microsoft Clippy." The executive claimed that Copilot does not deliver value to customers and predicted the tool will not be around for long.

    "When you look at how Copilot has been sold to our customers, it's disappointing. It doesn't work," said Benioff. "It spews data all over our floors, it doesn't deliver value. I haven't found a customer who has transformational work with Copilot. Copilot is just the new Microsoft Clippy."

    Benioff believes that " Salesforce can beat Microsoft in AI ." At least part of the CEO's confidence is due to Agentforce, a new tool from Salesforce that helps build customized AI agents. Agentforce can handle "a couple of trillion AI transactions per week," and Benioff has been effusive in his praise of the tool.

    "This must be witchcraft, this is crazy with what's happening with my customers right now," said the Salesforce CEO.

    Both Salesforce and Microsoft are working on tools for building custom AI agents, but it's early days for Agentforce and Copilot agents. Now that Microsoft's offering is in public preview, we'll be able to get a better gauge of how it stacks up against Agentforce.

    Autonomous agents in Dynamics 365

    Microsoft also introduced ten new autonomous agents in Dynamics 365 to help sales, service, finance, and supply chain teams. Microsoft highlights that the agents available in Dynamics 365 follow the tech giant's security, privacy, and AI responsibility standards and shared a few examples of agents now available in Dynamics 365:

    • Sales Qualification Agent: In a profession where time literally equals money, this agent enables sellers to focus their time on the highest priority sales opportunities while the agent Classified as Microsoft Confidential researches leads, helps prioritize opportunities and guides customer outreach with personalized emails and responses.
    • Supplier Communications Agent: This agent enables customers to optimize their supply chain and minimize costly disruptions by autonomously tracking supplier performance, detecting delays and responding accordingly — freeing procurement teams from time consuming manual monitoring and firefighting.
    • Customer Intent and Customer Knowledge Management Agents: A business gets one chance to make a first impression, and these two agents are game changers for customer care teams facing high call volumes, talent shortages and heightened customer expectations. These agents work hand in hand with a customer service representative by learning how to resolve customer issues and autonomously adding knowledge-based articles to scale best practices across the care team.

    Microsoft will talk about custom AI agents at its Ignite conference , which runs from November 19-22. Tickets for attending Ignite in person are sold out, but you can also attend the event online. There, the tech giant will also showcase the tools in action and highlight how they help organizations.

    🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Salesforce CEO claims Microsoft has done a 'tremendous disservice' to the AI industry: "Copilot is just the new Microsoft Clippy. It doesn't work or deliver value."
    Windows Central7 days ago
    Windows 11 looked like it was stealing storage from your PC — we now know what's going on
    Windows Central8 days ago
    Microsoft's October 2024 'Xbox Partner Preview' event revealed: Alan Wake II expansion, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and much more
    Windows Central9 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    OpenAI may endure massive $44 Billion losses before seeing profit in 2029 partly due to Microsoft tie-up: "The partnership with Microsoft might mean OpenAI earns less from each dollar of revenue"
    Windows Central12 days ago
    "Craig will continue to focus on helping our studios deliver high-quality, differentiated game experiences." Sea of Thieves studio boss Craig Duncan now in charge of Xbox Game Studios.
    Windows Central9 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Artificial Intelligence (AI)
    Windows Central9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Hello Kitty fans have a new option for an official gaming headset, but there's only one place to get it
    Windows Central10 days ago
    OPINION: For a brief moment in time, Surface co-creator Panos Panay made Microsoft almost cool and inspired a wave of innovation — what happened?
    Windows Central5 days ago
    Anthropic's upgraded Claude AI model outperforms OpenAI-o1 in coding and can use a Windows 11 PC like humans — potentially backing NVIDIA CEO's claim about software development being dead in the water
    Windows Central9 hours ago
    It's now easier than ever (and very affordable) to use a fast SSD with a Raspberry Pi 5, perfect if you're going to try Windows 11 on it
    Windows Central6 hours ago
    How to reset Photos app to fix problems on Windows 11 and 10
    Windows Central7 days ago
    GOG reminds everyone why they should buy games there and not Steam or Epic Games
    Windows Central9 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Florida's Surprising Population Shift: From "Great Migration" to "The Great Exodus"
    Edmond Thorne8 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Microsoft and Be My Eyes collaborate in a first-of-it-kind program to make AI models more inclusive by closing the "accuracy gap" for over 340 million people in the blind and low-vision community
    Windows Central5 days ago
    Report: Elden Ring, Dragon Ball publisher Bandai Namco pressures 200 employees to quit with "expulsion rooms" after cancelling a Nintendo game, other projects
    Windows Central7 days ago
    "This isn’t about reducing headcount to save money." Riot Games is laying off even more workers on the League of Legends team.
    Windows Central7 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches in Xbox Game Pass soon, while an underrated co-op RPG returns to the service
    Windows Central8 days ago
    Here are some exclusive details on what Xbox Cloud Gaming "Bring Your Own Games" rollout will look like: Regions, game library size, access on iPhone, Android, and more.
    Windows Central11 days ago
    One of the biggest Harry Potter games in history is reportedly getting a definitive edition
    Windows Central11 days ago
    One of the biggest PlayStation games is finally coming to Windows PC, but there's some bad news for fans
    Windows Central4 days ago
    A leaked internal report claims Apple Intelligence could be two years behind OpenAI's ChatGPT but it’s hard to count the iPhone maker out of the AI race: “By 2026, nearly every Apple device with a screen will run it"
    Windows Central9 hours ago
    Tragic Liam Payne Branded Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Most Evil' Before 45Ft Balcony Plunge Death: One Direction Singer Admitted He Was 'A Little Bit Fearful of That Man'
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    No need to pay $50 per year for these incredible wallpapers
    Windows Central9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy