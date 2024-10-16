Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Windows Central

    Windows 11

    By Ben Wilson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCIKD_0w8xybtU00

    Launched in October 2021, Windows 11 started a new era as the latest version of Microsoft's official operating system, pre-loaded onto the best laptops and sold separately for custom-built desktop PCs. It continues to receive significant updates, like Windows 11 version 24H2 , which is loaded with new features and supports modern hardware like Neural Processing Units (NPUs) to handle local Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing tasks offered by Microsoft Copilot and third-party apps.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xMez_0w8xybtU00

    Windows 11 review: The start of a new era

    Microsoft's latest OS is modern and easy to use.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wkEW_0w8xybtU00

    22 essential Windows 11 tweaks

    I always apply these on every Windows 11 install.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eyrvl_0w8xybtU00

    Windows 11 version 24H2 review

    Platform improvements and AI support come to Windows.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Windows 11 looked like it was stealing storage from your PC — we now know what's going on
    Windows Central2 days ago
    How to reset Photos app to fix problems on Windows 11 and 10
    Windows Central1 day ago
    Beware: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024's jaw-dropping bandwidth demand peaks at 81GB/Hour
    Windows Central2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Microsoft Store update adds "immersive experience" to showcase apps and games
    Windows Central19 hours ago
    Salesforce CEO claims Microsoft has done a 'tremendous disservice' to the AI industry: "Copilot is just the new Microsoft Clippy. It doesn't work or deliver value."
    Windows Central1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria17 hours ago
    Halo and Sea of Thieves collide in a mod so ridiculous its author had to buy a new PC just to finish it: "It's a miracle I got it working as well as I did"
    Windows Central2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Xbox remembers it makes Series X console wraps with new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 edition
    Windows Central1 day ago
    "We're actively avoiding coming even close to feeling like either of those things," Remedy really wants you to know its newly announced multiplayer game is not a Control DLC or sequel
    Windows Central15 hours ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz18 hours ago
    Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches in Xbox Game Pass soon, while an underrated co-op RPG returns to the service
    Windows Central2 days ago
    Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 PC system requirements — is your setup ready?
    Windows Central1 day ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz23 days ago
    End The Clutter Trap! Tips For A Mindful Approach
    Declutterbuzz9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    The Link Between Clutter, Low Energy, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz14 hours ago
    The Hades 2 Olympic Update brings new story content, a new boss fight, and a weapon I want to try immediately
    Windows Central1 day ago
    Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition unboxed and hands-on: Microsoft's three Xbox Series X|S consoles for the holiday are now available, and here are our early impressions
    Windows Central2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Subnautica 2 is unleashing new oceanic leviathans, and it's coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one
    Windows Central15 hours ago
    Microsoft AI CEO says Bing has unshipped 27 features to remove complexities from the search engine: “Simplicity is one of the core principles I am focused on”
    Windows Central2 days ago
    "Is the x86 done? Well, I'll tell you, rumors of my death are severely exaggerated. We are alive and well, and the x86 is thriving." Intel CEO speaks on its collaboration with AMD
    Windows Central1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy