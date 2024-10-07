Open in App
    • Windows Central

    Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred finally goes live after some launch delays but Steam users review bomb to 'Mostly Negative' due to the issues

    By Jennifer Young,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GB8NO_0vxsYGiP00

    What you need to know

    • Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred and Season 6 are slightly delayed from the planned launch time
    • They were supposed to go live in just over an hour at 4 p.m PDT / 7 p.m EDT
    • There appears to be a technical issue and we are awaiting further updates from Blizzard, but they hope to still launch later today
    • UPDATE: The game is now live and launched at 9 p.m. PDT / 12 .a.m. EDT but Steam users review bombed to Mostly Negative in the wait. Hopefully it recovers.

    If you've pre-downloaded Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred expansion already and are sat eagerly awaiting the go live time of 4 p.m PDT / 7 p.m EDT today — we have some bad news. You may be waiting just a little bit longer as Blizzard greases the wheels

    With many awaiting the game launch in just over an hours time, the Diablo 4 Global Community Director just put out a post stating that "We are tackling a small issue on the backend which is going to cause us to miss that 4pm PDT time." They still expect to have the game live later this evening but we are awaiting further update.

    The post on X coincided with a post over on Blizzard forums which states:

    Hello Wanderers -

    We have some late breaking news for our launch for Vessel of Hatred.
    We are looking at a small delay for launch due to a small technical issue on our end. We are still expecting Vessel of Hatred to launch this evening, but we will need some additional time to ensure we have every player start at the exact same time across all platforms.

    At 4pm PDT, we will begin locking out new logins for Diablo IV. Players already logged in prior to 4pm PDT will still be in-game on Patch 1.5.2, but they should expect to lose connection to the game over time while we do additional work to get the simultaneous launch prepared.

    We apologize for the late breaking news on the time shift, but this is an important step we need to make to ensure every player can start their journey through Nahantu together.

    We will be providing updates in this thread as they become available.

    On a comment on another users post on X who asked to "define small delay please" Fletcher responded "Im hoping just a couple hours at most, but we shall see.

    [UPDATE Oct. 7 @ 4:17 PM PT]

    Update: We have begun locking new logins and players will start to disconnect from Diablo IV services while we prepare for launch.

    [UPDATE Oct. 7 @ 4:38 PM PT]

    Steam players can download the 2.0.2 patch right now.

    Separately, players should be seeing a login/license error when logging in. This is to be expected.

    We will have an update shortly on some timing soon.

    [UPDATE Oct. 7 @ 6:36 PM PT]

    Latest update – it looks like it will be about upwards of two hours until we launch Vessel of Hatred. Additionally     Battle.net 1.1k players will need an additional sizable update before playing. We will let you know when this update is available. We apologize for the delay and look forward to seeing you in Nahantu soon.

    Given that the game was launching at 12 a.m in the UK, I'm happily off to bed now, but fingers crossed for my American friends you will be online and playing the Spiritborn soon!

    Get ready for Vessel of Hatred while you wait...

    We're not sure how long it will take to solve the technical issues, but in the mean time you can read our guide on how to start Vessel of Hatred when it does go live, and then update yourself on everything that has changed in the expansion and Season 6.

