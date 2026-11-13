📢 Windom Area Health explains its mission and values

Windom Area Health is sharing how its mission, vision, and values shape the care you receive.

Their mission is simple: “Dedicated to Health.” This guides every decision, from caring for newborns to supporting families through tough diagnoses.

Their vision focuses on improving health and customer experience through individualized quality care, visionary leadership, and progressive teamwork. This includes investing in new technology, expanding specialty services, recruiting more providers, and growing into communities like Fairmont so care stays close to home.

They highlight five core values:

Integrity – honesty, accountability, respect

– honesty, accountability, respect Stewardship – wise use of resources to keep care high-quality and affordable

– wise use of resources to keep care high-quality and affordable Courage – putting patients first and adapting to change

– putting patients first and adapting to change Teamwork – staff, providers, volunteers, and partners working together

– staff, providers, volunteers, and partners working together Excellence – always improving care and patient experience

CEO Shelby Medina says the goal is for patients to feel this mission in every interaction, from the first phone call to returning home.